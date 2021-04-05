Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,264,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,588 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,005,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 244.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 610,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,720,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 553,604 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.