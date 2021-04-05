Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 564,060 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564,060 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

KEY stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

