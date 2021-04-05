Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 584,028 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,037,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 51,525 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

