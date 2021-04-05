Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,273 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AerCap by 53.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 321,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 774,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,501,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 11.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AerCap by 77.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 87,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of AER opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.04 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

