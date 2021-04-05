Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 620 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter worth about $778,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 359,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.