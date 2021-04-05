Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $104.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.