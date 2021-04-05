Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $615,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $105.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

