Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $965,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.