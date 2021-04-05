Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 385 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,216,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $174.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.06 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.