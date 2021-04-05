Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 300 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in KLA by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $347.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $125.56 and a 52-week high of $347.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

