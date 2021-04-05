Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $86.66 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03.

