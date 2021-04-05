Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CWT opened at $56.21 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.23%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

