Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sealed Air by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sealed Air by 377.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

