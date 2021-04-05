Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 19,600 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in OPKO Health were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,896.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.38 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.