Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sleep Number were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Insiders sold 24,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

