Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.45

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 10296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 5,003 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $96,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $226,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,287 shares of company stock valued at $671,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.