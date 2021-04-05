Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Purchases 710 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock remained flat at $$116.00 during trading hours on Monday. 3,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

