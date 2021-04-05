Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $232.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.65. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

