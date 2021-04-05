Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $354,602.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 43,364,719 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

