CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. The stock had a trading volume of 420,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,583,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

