Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Total by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Total by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT stock opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total Se (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.