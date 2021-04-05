Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,645,000 after buying an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,979,000 after buying an additional 117,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,586,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $158.99 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.69.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

