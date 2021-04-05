Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $440,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $176.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $79.22 and a 52-week high of $179.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

