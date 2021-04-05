Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $510,000 Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 223,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,559,000 after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE:KEYS opened at $143.79 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.