Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $496,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $113.55 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $122.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.14.

