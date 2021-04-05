Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 37,423 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) by 73.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,423 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $5,452,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $3,477,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 3,901.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 47,164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03.

