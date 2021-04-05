Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,175 Shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROUS opened at $38.14 on Monday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

