Cetera Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,024 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $261,000.

BLW stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

