Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,151.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $99.72 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.70 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

