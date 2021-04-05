Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 130.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,913 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 79,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.