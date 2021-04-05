Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.18. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.44 and a 12 month high of $105.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

