Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $333,000 Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,560 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 31,370 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,663 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. On average, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.