Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,146,000.

Shares of SWAN stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.29.

