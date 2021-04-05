Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,984 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.75. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $64.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

