Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,339 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.06.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $129.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.61. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.70 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

