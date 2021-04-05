Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $967,000 in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $33.00 on Monday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.