Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $1 Million Investment in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN opened at $153.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALXN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

