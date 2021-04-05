Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,326,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $64.36.

