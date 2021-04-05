Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 30,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,433,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

About Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

