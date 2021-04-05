Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Avista worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 148.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 439,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 262,283 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Avista by 285.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after buying an additional 117,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVA opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.60 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

