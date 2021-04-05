Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FireEye worth $26,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 27,373,800 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after buying an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,665 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FireEye stock opened at $19.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. FireEye, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

