Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.62 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $25,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $11,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 3,750 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $247,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,623 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

