Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.47 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,767,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $26,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,625 shares of company stock valued at $169,765. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIAV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 100.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

