Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,510 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $24,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $49.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,777,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.