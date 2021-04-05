Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 423,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,672,000. Main Street Capital accounts for approximately 8.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,397. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

