Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lowered by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Flanzraich purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,508.21.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,438.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,442.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,366.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.06, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $599.78 and a 52 week high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

