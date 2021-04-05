Chiron Capital Management LLC Has $663,000 Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 338.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 27,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS remained flat at $$48.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,747. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $41.65 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.