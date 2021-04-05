Chiron Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Chiron Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,035 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $14.18. 4,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,334. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $15.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

