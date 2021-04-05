Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.12. 118,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,623,779. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $94.52 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $343.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

