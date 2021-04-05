Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPD. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,817,000. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 650,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,172,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 145,827 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,150,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.40. 51,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,355. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

